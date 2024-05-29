The men's basketball schedule for 2024-2025 is starting to take shape. When you consider the importance of the upcoming season for the program, and how the roster has been constructed, there will be a lot of interest for how the full schedule shakes out. This story will be updated as new opponents and dates continue to get finalized. Here's what we know so far:



Non-Conference Schedule:

November 10th- Home game vs. Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois finished 14-18 last season, and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.



November 16th- Home game vs. South Carolina

South Carolina finished 26-8 last season and were a No.6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This one-off match-up will be an early season test for the Hoosiers.



November 27th-29th- Battle 4 Atlantis (Bahamas). Teams competing: Indiana, Arizona, Providence, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

The Hoosiers will play three games in three days in the Bahamas against good competition. Details- https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/b4a

Big Ten Conference Schedule: Dates TBA