Indiana Basketball Schedule, 2024-2025
The men's basketball schedule for 2024-2025 is starting to take shape. When you consider the importance of the upcoming season for the program, and how the roster has been constructed, there will be a lot of interest for how the full schedule shakes out. This story will be updated as new opponents and dates continue to get finalized. Here's what we know so far:
Non-Conference Schedule:
November 10th- Home game vs. Eastern Illinois
Eastern Illinois finished 14-18 last season, and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
November 16th- Home game vs. South Carolina
South Carolina finished 26-8 last season and were a No.6-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This one-off match-up will be an early season test for the Hoosiers.
November 27th-29th- Battle 4 Atlantis (Bahamas). Teams competing: Indiana, Arizona, Providence, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.
The Hoosiers will play three games in three days in the Bahamas against good competition. Details- https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/b4a
Big Ten Conference Schedule: Dates TBA
The Big Ten has added four new teams to the mix and will have 18 teams in total. Here is how Indiana's schedule shakes out against conference opponents. Dates are TBA.
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC.
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin.
Home/Away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue.
