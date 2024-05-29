Zach Osterman of the IndyStar has also reported that this game is not part of any scheduled series between the Hoosiers and the Gamecocks.

On Wednesday, another piece of the Hoosiers' non-con schedule was released, as it was announced that Indiana will host South Carolina at Assembly Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - As spring turns to summer, Indiana will continue to release fragments of its non-conference schedule ahead of the 2024-25 season.

South Carolina exceeded preseason expectations a season ago.

The Gamecocks went 26-8 during the 2023-24 campaign. They went 13-5 in SEC play and tied for second in the conference's regular season standings, just a game behind the regular season champions, Tennessee.

After a strong regular season, South Carolina earned a No. 6 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks were unable to escape the first round in last year's tournament, falling to No. 11 seed Oregon, 87-73 in the opening round.

Back in mid March, head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks agreed on a 6-year contract extension worth up to $26 million after Paris led South Carolina to its first 20-win season and first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season.

Indiana is 2-1 all-time against South Carolina. The two teams met for the first time in the 1972-73 season, an 88-85 win for South Carolina at home.

The last time the Hoosiers and the Gamecocks met on the hardwood was the 1998-99 season. Indiana won that contest 76-55 on a neutral site in the NABC Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana has also reportedly scheduled a non-conference game with Eastern Illinois for this upcoming season.