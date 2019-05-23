Hoosier Daily: May 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Film Review: Nijel Pack - EYBL Session One
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Roster Set To Be At Full Strength By Fall Camp
Hoosiers set to host multiple visitors next week
No. 2 Player In 2021 Wants To Make Return Visit To Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Juwan Morgan is set for a workout with the Utah Jazz tomorrow. #iubb https://t.co/cBPLNITEyh— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) May 23, 2019
You know @pauly_milto is throwing heat when the ball rips @ryanfineman14 glove 😳 pic.twitter.com/ru8BamPnvu— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 22, 2019
Counting the days.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 22, 2019
🔜🏈 pic.twitter.com/kc0UWR4QSJ
Video of the Day
🎤 We asked @justinsmith3_ to give us some fun facts about himself. Here’s what he had to say ⤵️ #IUBB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 22, 2019
(Spoiler: he’s a big fan of The Office) pic.twitter.com/DVB0LNSCv9
Headlines
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles for a new episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link
Bozich does a roundup of the state of Big Ten men's basketball. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana track and field's Khayla Dawson. -- Link
Wallace also says the IU rowing team qualified for the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's golf team finished 21st in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.