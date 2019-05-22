News More News
No. 2 Player In 2021 Wants To Make Return Visit To Indiana

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Kdu0wincnttjsa7zspm2
Terrence Clarke (right) stands next to IU head coach Archie Miller during his unofficial visit last September. (Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- After getting a taste of what IU had to offer last fall, 2021 five-star shooting guard Terrence Clarke wants make a return visit to Bloomington this summer.

"Probably. I really haven't talked about or planned any unofficial or official visits yet," Clarke said at the second Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session at Pacers Athletic Center. "Indiana will probably be one of them, definitely."

