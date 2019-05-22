WESTFIELD, Ind. -- After getting a taste of what IU had to offer last fall, 2021 five-star shooting guard Terrence Clarke wants make a return visit to Bloomington this summer.

"Probably. I really haven't talked about or planned any unofficial or official visits yet," Clarke said at the second Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session at Pacers Athletic Center. "Indiana will probably be one of them, definitely."