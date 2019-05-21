Building relationships is a key part of recruiting and that's exactly what the Indiana staff has done so far with three-star Missouri defensive end Tilor Harris. The versatile pass rusher has an offer from the Hoosiers and has been feeling the love so much, he's planning a trip to Bloomington this summer. At the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Rivals.com caught up with Harris to talk about Indiana and his plans for summer camps and visits.

"I've been talking to Indiana on a regular basis. I talk to Texas, Kentucky and a few others."

Indiana: "I've been talking to Coach Inge a lot. He's telling me that I would fit well in their defense. They like me as a rush guy coming off the edge and getting to the quarterback. They just keep telling me they can't wait to get me on campus. I'm going to go there for a camp over the summer. I've never been there for a visit before."

Visit/camp expectations: "I'm expecting to see a lot of things. During the camp I want to see good coaching. I want to see nice facilities and just the campus as a whole."

Knowledge of the program: "I know their head coach, Coach Allen, he's big on defense. He's a defensive guy so it's important for him to have a good defense and talent coming in. I know the program is about business and they want to win and they are turning things around and progressing every season."

Power Five conference: "The Big 10 is big for me and my family. I want to play on the biggest stage. Big 10 or SEC."

Camp plans: "I plan on going to Kentucky for a camp. I plan on visited Nebraska for a camp and a visit and that's all I have right now."