News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Film Review: Nijel Pack - EYBL Session One

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Lddvnt2blokl2a6w1chq
Nijel Pack (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Class of 2020 unranked guard Nijel Pack finished with 33 points, three assists, and three rebounds in an 87-81 win over New York Lightning 17u.

TheHoosier.com has a breakdown of his performance in the video below.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}