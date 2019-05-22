Hoosier Daily: May 22
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana A 'Great Offer' For Rivals150 Guard DJ Steward
Indiana Football: On-Campus Recruiting Efforts Key To Recent Success
Hoosiers In The Pros: May 14-20
Film Review: RJ Davis - EYBL Session One
Tweets of the Day
I just don't think national writers fully grasp the factors that have led to #iubb being in its current situation, despite what i'm sure are their best efforts.— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) May 21, 2019
If you missed our podcast on this from February, now's a good time to catch up: https://t.co/cloHckAzBL
Remarkable stat on first-year IU coach Jeff Mercer: Dating back to his two years at Wright State, he has lost just two league series as a head coach (at Illinois in 2019, vs. UIC in 2017). #iubase— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) May 21, 2019
Indiana baseball postseason honors:— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) May 21, 2019
Big Ten manager of the year: Jeff Mercer
Big Ten pitcher of the year: Andrew Saalfrank
Video of the Day
🎥: @g_murray & @JeffMercer54 break down the upcoming B1G Tournament in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/I9aV3LspBv— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 21, 2019
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team is hoping for more than just homers in Omaha. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall says Trayce Jackson-Davis is set to lead the Indiana All-Stars in the coming weeks. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana baseball's Jeff Mercer and Andrew Saalfrank were among nine Hoosiers honored Tuesday. -- Link
Cohen also writes about the addition of two new staff members to the IU swim and dive team. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student covers the Indiana men's soccer team's two newest additions. -- Link
The ESPN staff discusses why Indiana can't get past the legacy of Bob Knight. -- Link
----
