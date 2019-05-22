News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-22 00:20:01 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 22

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Indiana finished its 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana A 'Great Offer' For Rivals150 Guard DJ Steward

Indiana Football: On-Campus Recruiting Efforts Key To Recent Success

Hoosiers In The Pros: May 14-20

Film Review: RJ Davis - EYBL Session One

Film Review: Caleb Furst - EYBL Session One

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana baseball team is hoping for more than just homers in Omaha. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall says Trayce Jackson-Davis is set to lead the Indiana All-Stars in the coming weeks. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana baseball's Jeff Mercer and Andrew Saalfrank were among nine Hoosiers honored Tuesday. -- Link

Cohen also writes about the addition of two new staff members to the IU swim and dive team. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student covers the Indiana men's soccer team's two newest additions. -- Link

The ESPN staff discusses why Indiana can't get past the legacy of Bob Knight. -- Link

