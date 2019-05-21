• Eric Gordon (2007): G, Houston Rockets -- was on campus Monday for a tour of IU's new team area. He also got a few shots up inside Assembly Hall.

• Romeo Langford (played at IU in 2018) -- interviewed with the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, according to reports from the Boston Globe and Detroit News. Detroit owns the No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft, while Boston owns Nos. 14 and 22.

• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Diego Padres -- .125 batting average with an RBI single in eight at-bats across four games (two starts) - a loss at the Dodgers and a 2-1 series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Padres are 24-24 overall and sit third in the NL West Division standings.

• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .333 batting average with one home run and five RBI in a loss to the Seattle Mariners, a pair of wins at the Detroit Tigers and a win at the Cleveland Indians. The Athletics are 23-25 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .200 batting average with two home runs and five RBI in a 2-1 series loss at the Cincinnati Reds, a 2-1 series win at the Washington Nationals and a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs are 27-18 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.

AAA

• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Pawtucket Red Sox -- .278 batting average with five hits, one double and three RBI in a 2-1 series loss to the Columbus Clippers and a 2-1 series loss to the Gwinnett Stripers. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 15-25 overall and in last place in the International League North division

• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Did not make any appearances last week. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 25-17 overall and in second place in the International League South division.

AA

• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- One strikeout, one walk, one hit and one earned run allowed in two innings of relief work in a 7-3 win over the Birmingham Iron on May 15. Tennessee, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, is 22-24 overall and in fourth place in the five-team Southern League North division.

• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Portland Sea Dogs -- Five strikeouts, seven hits, three earned runs and one walk allowed in a seven-inning start in a 4-1 loss at the Reading Fighting Phils on May 18. Portland, the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 12-29 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Eastern division.

• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Seven strikeouts, four hits, three earned runs and one walk allowed in a 6.2-inning start at the Erie SeaWolves on May 14; Two strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs allowed in a six-inning start against the Akron RubberDucks. The Flying Squirrels lost to the SeaWolves 4-3 but defeated the RubberDucks 5-2 on May 19. Richmond, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is 14-25 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Western division.

A+

• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .292 batting average with one home run and seven RBI in an eventual 3-1 series loss at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a 2-1 series win at the Down East Wood Ducks and a 6-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Winston-Salem, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 22-21 overall and in third place in the five-team Carolina League Southern division.

A

• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Kannapolis Intimidators -- Three strikeouts, nine hits, three earned runs and one walk allowed in a six-inning start against the Lexington Legends on May 14; seven strikeouts, 11 hits, eight earned runs in a five-inning start against the Delmarva Shorebirds on May 19. The Intimidators defeated the Legends 8-4 but lost to the Shorebirds 9-3. Kannapolis, the A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 19-14 overall and in second-to-last place in the seven-team South Atlantic League Northern division.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.