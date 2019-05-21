Indiana's 2019 recruiting class sat 39th nationally in the final rankings for this cycle, the third time in the Rivals era the program hauled in a top 40 group.

Tom Allen attributes the effort - best since signing the No. 38-ranked class in both 2013 and 2014 - to finally having the recruiting staff he wants in place entering his third full season as head coach.

""That's huge, because you have people that are now in positions where we have roles to play and that helps us maximize when we do get guys on campus," Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 interview last week.