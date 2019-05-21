News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 17:11:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Film Review: Caleb Furst - EYBL Session One

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Almunkxxbc8rnqkqdfcw
Caleb Furst is playing for the Indy Heat 17U as a high school sophomore. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Class of 2021 four-star forward Caleb Furst finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists in a 86-71 win over All Ohio Red 17u.

TheHoosier.com has a breakdown of his performance in the video below.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}