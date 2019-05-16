Hoosier Daily: May 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 3-star WR Dexter Rentz Talks IU Offer, Updates Recruitment
CrimsonCast Ep. 595 - Listener Supported
NFL Opportunities For Five Former Players A Teachable Moment For Tom Allen
Interest picking up in 2020 Rivals150 Forward Donovan Johnson
Indiana Football: Juco Wide Receiver Christian Harris Commits To IU
Tweets of the Day
2nd Round:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 15, 2019
(2) - Tom Pritchard
(15) - @oanunoby#IUBB Dunk Bracket
Advancing to the 2nd round of voting 👀 #IUBB Dunk Bracket pic.twitter.com/w3Mbha7OdZ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 15, 2019
Juco product Christian Harris, a wide receiver from College of DuPage, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from #iufb last night, joining teammate Bryan Parker who did the same yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/7GD7vCCPfA— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 15, 2019
Video of the Day
Catch Scott Rolen's interview during last night's game following his on-field recognition for being inducted into the @Cardinals Hall of Fame 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8uhULQZOOK— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 15, 2019
Headlines
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the paths to a regular season Big Ten title for the IU baseball team. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes an in-depth look at how Indiana's targets are faring on the EYBL circuit. -- Link
Bozich looks at landing spots for Romeo Langford in various NBA mock drafts. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Peyton Ramsey is entering the summer as Indiana's starting quarterback. -- Link
Podcast: Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network looks back at this year in IU softball. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.