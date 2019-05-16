News More News
other sports

Hoosier Daily: May 16

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

2020 3-star WR Dexter Rentz Talks IU Offer, Updates Recruitment

CrimsonCast Ep. 595 - Listener Supported

NFL Opportunities For Five Former Players A Teachable Moment For Tom Allen

Interest picking up in 2020 Rivals150 Forward Donovan Johnson

Indiana Football: Juco Wide Receiver Christian Harris Commits To IU

Headlines

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student looks at the paths to a regular season Big Ten title for the IU baseball team. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes an in-depth look at how Indiana's targets are faring on the EYBL circuit. -- Link

Bozich looks at landing spots for Romeo Langford in various NBA mock drafts. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Peyton Ramsey is entering the summer as Indiana's starting quarterback. -- Link

Podcast: Connor Hines of The Hoosier Network looks back at this year in IU softball. -- Link

