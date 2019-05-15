Ocoee (Fla.) High three-star wide receiver Dexter Rentz is the latest IU wide receiver target on IU's radar after getting offered a scholarship in late April.

"At first, I was surprised that I picked up that one," Rentz told TheHoosier.com. "When they came out here to watch me practice, I did my thing and later on, we got on the phone and he offered me a scholarship."