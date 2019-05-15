Last weekend marked the final weekend of NFL rookie minicamps where draft picks, free agents and tryout players convened two weeks after the draft hoping to impress their news teams.

Indiana had five former players in those camps, and for IU head coach Tom Allen, their paths to those opportunities - like they have in years past - serve as a teachable moment.

"Huge," Allen told TheHoosier.com during an extended 1-on-1 sit-down interview Tuesday afternoon. "To me, that's something we try to utilize with our guys, because they know them, they've seen them, they know exactly what they did."

In the cases of former IU left guard Wes Martin, former IU right tackle Brandon Knight, former IU safety Jonathan Crawford, former IU longsnapper Dan Godsil and former IU center Nick Linder, there's a story to be told for each.

Martin, despite IU's best efforts to earn him the opportunity, didn't get an invitation to this year's NFL scouting combine. However, when he finally got the chance to work out in front of NFL scouts at IU's pro day in early April, he put up 38 bench press reps - a number that would've ranked second at the combine regardless of position. The leader - Weber State offensive lineman Iosua Opeta - had 39.

A little over three weeks later, the Washington Redskins chose Martin in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick.

"That's where I was so disappointed. There's only so much we can do, but we tried to push for him because we felt he deserved the right to go to the combine," Allen said. "But it's a great lesson, you know? Sometimes you get an opportunity, and like I tell our guys, it takes one team. One team to believe in you, one team to give you an opportunity. He didn't get a chance to get invited to the combine, but when he did have his chance to impress the scouts, he did.

"He did exactly what he needed to do, showed how powerful he was and how athletic he is with his short-area quickness. Obviously proved that he was a worthy guy, and now he's a draft pick that's projected to have a chance to start which is pretty awesome. So he's put himself in a great position."

Knight, Crawford and Godsil went undrafted but still secured free agent deals with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively. Linder earned a tryout invitation that allowed him to take part in the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

For all of them, versatility or willingness to play special teams likely played a role in getting their opportunities. Crawford is a former special teams player of the week for IU, Knight and Linder can play multiple positions along the offensive line, and Godsil plays one of the most critical special teams positions in the game.

"When you talk about a 53 man roster and they dress 47 guys, you better be an o-lineman that can play multiple positions," Allen said. "You better be able to do that and help yourself in that regard. "You better be a DB that can play multiple safety positions, or maybe you can fly out and play corner at times. Linebacker, same thing, can you rush? Are you a special teams guy for our receivers? We make a big deal about that to them, because if they want to make a team, those guys have to play those positions. Running back, same thing. Unless you're a franchise guy, which there's only a few of those. O-linemen, you take them out of the mix, you take the quarterback out of the mix, and there's only so many spots left."

Knight was hoping to join his former trench mate as a draft pick and seemed disappointed when he wasn't, according to a story Allen told. However, Allen's reassurance - and Knight's patience - were both rewarded when Knight got signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

"Talked to Brandon Knight, he wanted to get drafted, he didn't get drafted, I said, 'Hey, it just takes one team,'" Allen said. "The first thing he texted me was, 'Coach, this is my one opportunity,' and the Cowboys picked him up, signed him. I said, 'Now you've got to go prove you belong.'"

NFL teams can have a maximum of 90 players on their roster during the offseason. That number must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time on Aug. 31.

Five former Hoosiers have their foot in their door after taking different paths to get there. Now it's up to them to take advantage.

"That's life. Things happen. You can't predict it," Allen said. "When you get that opportunity, you've got to go make the most of it."