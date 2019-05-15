CrimsonCast Ep. 595 - Listener Supported
Scott and Galen get the band back together for a mid-May CrimsonCast. We talk about IU basketball striking out in recruiting and why it probably doesn't matter, and field questions about the 2019-20 non-conference schedule, injuries, and what John Beilein's departure from Michigan might mean to the long-term status of the Indiana basketball program. We then shift gears to football and field a lot of questions about 2019 win total projections, winning road games, coaching, and the quarterback situation.
