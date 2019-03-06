Hoosier Daily: March 6
Seen on The Hoosier
Film Review: Trayce Jackson-Davis Vs. Franklin (Ind.) Community High
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 3
Big Ten schools taking interest in Akron ATH Deshawn Jones
Hoosiers In The Pros: Feb. 26-March 4
Tweets of the Day
This is how excited we would be @KeionB_12 right @unkle44artty and @TrayceJackson ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 #iubb pic.twitter.com/9FTg5E14Do— India Franklin (@indii5000) March 5, 2019
Fun watching the guys put the pads on and get after it today! Proud of our attitude and work ethic! 3 practices down and getting better everyday! #LEO #1-0 https://t.co/12vjW2QaZK— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) March 5, 2019
I accept the challenge. Let’s go TEAM INDIANA. See you there 👀 @prepballstars #pbsmidwestchallenge pic.twitter.com/mWByxhR6zB— TJD (@TrayceJackson) March 5, 2019
Video of the Day
It’s not Spring and we not taking a Break @KeionB_12 ! #RAWTRAINING pic.twitter.com/elsDTYwwGi— Keion Brooks (@keion_brooks) March 5, 2019
Headlines
Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated explains why Indiana is 2019's most polarizing bubble team. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall unveils his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. -- Link
Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News says it's not madness to include the Hoosiers in a bracket. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star wonders whether it's too late to save the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link
Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team. -- Link
