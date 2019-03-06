Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 05:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 6

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Cao2vkmaqp9jvpzjb25i
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Headlines

Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated explains why Indiana is 2019's most polarizing bubble team. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall unveils his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. -- Link

Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News says it's not madness to include the Hoosiers in a bracket. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star wonders whether it's too late to save the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Podcast: Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student discuss the Indiana baseball team. -- Link

