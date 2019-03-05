Big Ten schools taking interest in Akron ATH Deshawn Jones
Akron (Ohio) East athlete Deshawn Jones landed his first Power Five offer on Feb. 12 from Rutgers. Since then two more Big Ten programs have offered Jones, and more from the conference are showing ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news