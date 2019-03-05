Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 10:40:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 3

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY

Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and wide receiver Nick Westbrook met with the media following the Hoosiers' third day of spring practice.

Videos of their comments are available below.

Video: DeBoer

Video: Westbrook

