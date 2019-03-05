• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 4.3 points and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: Losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers and a win over the New York Knicks.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 19 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 47.1 percent shooting from 3-point range in 35.4 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: Wins at the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. Although he did not dress for the Rockets' contest against the Miami Heat on Feb. 28, he did score 32 points against the Celtics - his second-highest scoring output in a single game this season.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game across two contests: Wins over the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers and a loss at the Detroit Pistons.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game starting at center across three contests: Losses to the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers and a win at the Brooklyn Nets.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A win over the Orlando Magic, a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and losses at the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A win at the Brooklyn Nets, a loss at the Boston Celtics and a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.