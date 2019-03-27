For the final time, Juwan Morgan is introduced to the Bloomington crowd #iubb pic.twitter.com/YphQdnnBg6

Juwan Morgan has passed Eric Anderson for eighth place in career blocked shots at Indiana, with 137. #iubb

Next year, this is Devonte Green’s team. Just like we all predicted a few months ago. #iubb

"You've got to be able to make shots in the Big Ten because they turned it into a halfcourt league, and you have to be able to stretch games out and break them open when you have your opportunities from three and this team this year couldn't make shots."

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall reacts to the Hoosiers' 73-63 loss to Wichita State. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's loss to the Shockers was the end of a lost season. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link

Miller says Indiana linebacker James Miller has been a hit in spring practice. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team never gave up on its season. -- Link