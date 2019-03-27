Hoosier Daily: March 27
Seen on The Hoosier
Five-star Trendon Watford talks top schools, upcoming Duke visit
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Allen, Wommack Recap Spring Practice No. 7
Hoosiers In The Pros: March 19-25
Notes: McDonald's All American Practice and Media Day
Instant Rewind: Wichita State 73, Indiana 63
From The Locker Room: Wichita State
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: Wichita State 73, IU 63
Poor Shooting Dooms Indiana Basketball In Season-Ending NIT Loss
Tweets of the Day
For the final time, Juwan Morgan is introduced to the Bloomington crowd #iubb pic.twitter.com/YphQdnnBg6— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 26, 2019
Juwan Morgan has passed Eric Anderson for eighth place in career blocked shots at Indiana, with 137. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) March 27, 2019
Next year, this is Devonte Green’s team. Just like we all predicted a few months ago. #iubb— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 27, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall reacts to the Hoosiers' 73-63 loss to Wichita State. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's loss to the Shockers was the end of a lost season. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's season-ending loss to Wichita State. -- Link
Miller says Indiana linebacker James Miller has been a hit in spring practice. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's basketball team never gave up on its season. -- Link
