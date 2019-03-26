• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 4.5 points and 1.0 assists in 10.9 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: A loss to the Brooklyn Nets, wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns and a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 14.0 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the floor and 48.1 percent shooting from 3-point range in 30.5 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A win at the Atlanta Hawks, a win over the San Antonio Spurs and a win at the New Orleans Pelicans. Gordon did not dress for the Rockets' March 20 loss at the Memphis Grizzlies.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A win at the Oklahoma City Thunder, a loss to the Thunder and a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last six games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Has missed the Knicks' last five games due to a sprained ankle. He's considered day-to-day.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game across three contests: A loss at the Chicago Bulls and losses to the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Bryant came off the bench against the Bulls but was reinserted into the starting lineup against the Nuggets. Prior to the Bulls game, he had come off the bench for 13 consecutive games.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.