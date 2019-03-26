Opening Statement

Really encouraged by the continued effort and focus. Guys are flying around. Big install for us today, so I thought it was a little bit slower in some ways just because of that, but that's expected. We'll clean it up on Thursday, then have our first big scrimmage on Saturday. Very encouraged by the progress we continue to make. Love our team's mindset right now. It's a hungry group, for sure.

Speed defensively is something you’ve always talked about. I know it’s something you’ve recruited. I imagine no coach is ever quite where they want to be with things like that, but do you feel like that quality is kind of where you need it to be defensively?

It's noticeable and moving in the right direction. When you watch the film, sometimes you don't always see it, because I see it every day. But especially when people come here and they haven't watched us, it's probably the first thing they comment on, is the speed of the defense. I think it's a combination of guys just being another year older and more mature and understanding what they're doing better, but recruiting speed. If you want them fast, recruit them fast. Obviously, Coach Ballou and Dr. Rhea do a great job of developing that and enhancing that once we get them here, and our entire strength staff.

I think that once we create takeaways, speed is a big part of that. It gets you to the ball quicker, you're more violent when you get there, it disrupts better, those tipped balls end up being picked balls and the windows get closed down better in the secondary. All those things add up to creating takeaways and creating the kind of defense we want.

I think you noticed it too on a lot of third down emphasis today, and bringing a lot of pressures. That's what we do. I thought Madison Norris really flashed for me today. He's continued to do a really good job for us, but I thought today was his best day. In my mind, his number one job is to rush the passer. That's why we brought him here. We continue to put weight on him to get him stronger, but he's got very, very good speed. He's learning how to use his technique better. Things like that show up.

I think James Head was another guy that you mentioned that you were intrigued to see this spring. At the midway point of the spring what have you seen from him?

He just continues to develop and we're on him hard because we have high expectations for him. Coach Hagen coaches him really, really hard and he's responded. To me, it's about continuing ... The want-to and the effort has always been really good for him, and it's just to me about taking that next step. We want him to realize that he's a guy that we want to dominate out here and expect to dominate. He's got good size and length and we want him to continue to get stronger. He's still young. But he works hard in that weight room and that is really kind of transferring to the field, which you want to see.

I think it was the Michigan game last year where he was chasing down a tight end in coverage. Is that the kind of athleticism he has and brings to that position?

That's where, once again, to be able to do some things schematically, you gotta be able to run, and run with running backs. We put our defensive ends in situations where they have to have some of those responsibilities and run with tight ends at times. If you ask a kid to do something he can't physically do, that's on us as coaches, but we try to recruit the guys that can do the things that give us more flexibility. Any time you can hide who's gonna take certain guys or eliminate or add people into a pressure, or drop guys out of a pressure because of athleticism, I think that really helps us a lot. That Bull position is what we use that guy for, both in coverage and in pressure and some man coverage as well. We'll also do some things that are just to try and be more multiple and versatile. Those are the kinds of qualities we're looking for in those positions and I think that Madison is in that same spot. James gives us a bigger version of that position and he's got the size to play both positions on the defensive line.

What stood out to you about the contributions from James Miller that you have received? You mentioned him as a guy that would be in the mix at the Mike linebacker spot. What have you liked about his play so far?

I'll you what, he's maybe the most improved linebacker from fall to now. A lot of it is just with his footwork, understanding the defense. It's hard for a freshman to come in here, that's not a mid-year guy, which he was not, to learn the defense in one summer. I think it was a lot of things thrown at him, his head was spinning a lot in fall camp. But having a whole year to learn, get stronger and move better (has helped him). He's always been physical. He's a violent guy, now. That was obvious the first time I watched him play. That was obvious the first time I watched him play in high school. Now to be able to do a better job and be a more well-rounded guy, and the violence is still there, he finishes really, really strong, just like how he's learning how to get his run fits. He's able to stand guys up in the hole and knock them back, we saw that against Michigan in the few reps he played. Just a snapshot of how talented he really is.

Your defense is the 2-minute drill and in the team session seemed to have hit a groove there as they got rolling. What led to that?

I would say, early in practice, I was getting after them. I'm on that megaphone, putting some things in and getting both to the coaches and the players, because I thought the offense was doing a lot of good things, making plays and getting some chunk plays. Second half of practice, they responded, which is what you want. So I try to sometimes use that to our advantage. At the same time, it's like anything else, you feed off the energy, you start making plays, you start getting some takeaways, start getting some sacks, some pressures, some breakups and it just becomes a feeding frenzy for the defense. I'm a high-energy guy, I want us to be a high-energy defense, I want our guys to coach that way. We've got a coaching staff that believes in that. But the guys, they're going to play to our personality. We want to be that kind of unit. We want to have a swagger about us, we want to have a confident about, when we step on the field, I want our guys to expect to take the ball from the offense, I want us to expect to be good on third down, I want us to expect to be a top-25 defense.

You carry that, it doesn't just happen. It has to be developed, it has to be created and it happens over time. We had a really young group last year that is now a much more experienced group, and I think you're seeing the benefits of that even today when they got off to a slow start and the offense was doing a lot of good things, but they responded and it just kept building. Then I thought they dominated the last half of practice. So that's good. That's what you want to see, and then you want to see the offense come back this Thursday and respond, and they will. Our coaches are doing a great job.

Health-wise any major knocks or injuries to be concerned about at this point in spring?

Not so much to probably notice. There's your typical things, guys getting dinged up. One of our linebackers, Thomas, had some shoulder situation, so we're going to look at that today and see how that needs to be evaluated. But other than that, think we came out of practice pretty clean. Even the scrimmage on Saturday, we had some typical bumps and bruises and some soreness and all. We actually had the flu bug - we've had more of that than anything. So we had a couple guys out again today, a couple guys out on Saturday. That's probably been the biggest thing numerically we've had to deal with, but hopefully it will start getting a little warmer. That might help.

Jack Tuttle appeal progress, getting closer to a result?

We are. We don't ever know for sure, but I would assume here in the next week or so based on when everything was turned in. Hopefully we'll get some closer on that either way.