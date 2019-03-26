6:44 p.m. ET: Devonte Green continues to get the nod with Romeo Langford out of the starting lineup. He'll be joined by Al Durham, Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

15:09 1H: Wichita State 7, Indiana 5 -- Green has been excellent in the pick and roll once again. He found Morgan on the roll for the easiest two the Hoosiers can get. Green is good enough in those situations that I would keep running it until Wichita State proves it can stop it. He's been that good as a playmaker when he's dribbling toward the hoop.

11:28 1H: Wichita State 9, Indiana 8 -- This one has been ugly offensively. The Hoosiers are forcing the Shockers to shoot 3-pointers, as they should, and Wichita State is missing them badly. They're 1-of-6 from beyond the arc right now. The Hoosiers have yet to make the Shockers to pay for their poor shooting, in part because of their own sloppy offense. Phinisee has been off this game, including a turnover where he just lost the ball without any contact from the defense.

7:35 1H: Wichita State 21, Indiana 13 -- Indiana has continued to play horribly on offense, while Wichita State has begin to hit shots. The Shockers have hit two of their last five attempts from deep and that has spurred their 14-3 run. The ball isn't finding Green enough on offense for Indiana, and the Hoosiers are shooting way too quickly. They need to slow down and run their offense if a transition look isn't there.

2:50 1H: Wichita State 32, Indiana 23 -- The Hoosiers are generating offense now, but still can't string together enough stops to cut into the Wichita State lead. They're going to Morgan as often as they can and he's already up to 11 points in this one. He and Green have been the Hoosiers' best two offensive players in this one.

Halftime: Wichita State 36, Indiana 29 -- Two 3-pointers from Al Durham have helped Indiana get slightly closer, but their defense can't stop Wichita State. Race Thompson came in and was directly responsible for two Shocker layups in the last few minutes of the half. Indiana can't afford mental lapses like that.

14:28 2H: Wichita State 44, Indiana 38 -- Morgan is the only reason the Hoosiers are in this game. If he can get some help on offense, the Hoosiers will take a lead. For now, the rest of the Hoosiers' starters are 7-of-28 from the field. That has to change in a hurry. Morgan can only do so much on his own to keep IU in the game.

11:50 2H: Wichita State 46, Indiana 44 -- Morgan hasn't scored any of Indiana's last six points, and now the lead is only two. The Hoosiers need to keep that up. Morgan should get as many opportunities as the Hoosiers can get him, but they need scorers when those chances don't arise.

6:50 2H: Wichita State 54, Indiana 52 -- Both teams are hitting open looks now. That should lead to a tight finish and a game that comes down to who steps up. The Hoosiers will rely on Green and Morgan to keep their momentum rolling and both have shown more than capable of doing just that. Markis McDuffie has been guarded by Smith most of the game, and Smith has stepped up to the task in the second half. That matchup is an important one the rest of the way.

4:16 2H: Wichita State 59, Indiana 55 -- The Hoosiers can't get over the hump and tie this game up. Every time they get close, the Shockers hit a timely shot to build on their lead. Green and Morgan continue to carry the offense for IU and their two-man game may make the difference in the end.

Final: Wichita State 73, Indiana 63 -- Indiana couldn't complete the comeback and their season came to an end thanks to a prolific shooting performance from Wichita State's Dexter Dennis. He made five 3-points on seven attempts in this one.