Hoosier Daily: March 13
Seen on The Hoosier
CrimsonCast Ep. 592 - Mega Big Ten Tournament Preview
Indiana Knows Kaleb Wesson Is A Difference-Maker For Ohio State
Film Review: Anthony Leal at Regionals
From the Locker Room: Pre-Big Ten Tournament
Hoosiers In The Pros: March 5-11
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove
Tweets of the Day
IU among last four byes here, playing Auburn in Salt Lake City. #iubb https://t.co/aplfID4GCx— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 12, 2019
Indiana included in Katz's projected field of 68 here. #iubb https://t.co/P6MVrSFTWw— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 12, 2019
Comeback SZN is upon us 🙌 @VicOladipo takes his first steps since his season ending knee injury! #TrulyUnbreakable pic.twitter.com/5Wo9LxTz1o— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2019
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Jess Settles of BTN and Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch to preview the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Devonte Green's steadiness has helped Indiana. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says Stevie Scott will set the tone in the running back room. -- Link
----
