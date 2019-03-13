Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 13

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pmwz35zq9vppnwbsdybg
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers travel to Chicago to take on Ohio State Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

CrimsonCast Ep. 592 - Mega Big Ten Tournament Preview

Indiana Knows Kaleb Wesson Is A Difference-Maker For Ohio State

Film Review: Anthony Leal at Regionals

From the Locker Room: Pre-Big Ten Tournament

Hoosiers In The Pros: March 5-11

TheHoosier.com Q&A: Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove

Indiana Basketball Commit and Target Roundup: March 12

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"For me the last couple of weeks has been going back to me playing my game and going back to what got me here. I lost sight of what I was able to do last year."
— Justin Smith on his improved play

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Jess Settles of BTN and Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch to preview the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Devonte Green's steadiness has helped Indiana. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says Stevie Scott will set the tone in the running back room. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}