IU among last four byes here, playing Auburn in Salt Lake City. #iubb https://t.co/aplfID4GCx

Indiana included in Katz's projected field of 68 here. #iubb https://t.co/P6MVrSFTWw

Comeback SZN is upon us 🙌 @VicOladipo takes his first steps since his season ending knee injury! #TrulyUnbreakable pic.twitter.com/5Wo9LxTz1o

— Justin Smith on his improved play

"For me the last couple of weeks has been going back to me playing my game and going back to what got me here. I lost sight of what I was able to do last year."

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall does a film session on Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by Jess Settles of BTN and Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch to preview the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Andy Bottoms of Inside the Hall releases his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Devonte Green's steadiness has helped Indiana. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says Stevie Scott will set the tone in the running back room. -- Link