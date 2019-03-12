Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 10:53:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

From the Locker Room: Pre-Big Ten Tournament

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ajc6c6c3iof9l5n48tze
Devonte Green (right) and Indiana will play Ohio State in its first Big Ten Tournament matchup on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Indiana takes on Ohio State (12:30 p.m. ET, BTN) in Chicago on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament..

De'Ron Davis, Al Durham, Devonte Green, and Justin Smith were made available to the media Tuesday afternoon to preview the postseason.

Video of all four is available below.

Note: Video courtesy of IU Athletics

Indiana Video: Davis, Durham, Green, Smith

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}