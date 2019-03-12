With Galen away, Scott hosts a mega preview podcast. First he is joined by Jerod Morris of @AssemblyCall fame. They discuss the seasons many lows and some highs. Answer lots of great listener questions, about Devonte Green being our best 3rd scoring option, the snub of Juwan Morgan on all B1G teams, thoughts on Archie's job this season, what we have to do to make the NCAA's this year and what it would mean to the program long term. Also learn why Galen being out of the country is a good thing for all IUBB fans #GalenCurse. And learn why we need to get #CaliparitoLakers trending this week!

Then Scott is joined by his friend, neighbor and MSU grad Robert. They discuss the possible match-up between IU and MSU, how IU was able to sweep MSU this season, look at the B1G bracket and finally discuss the ceiling and potential of B1G teams in the larger NCAA bracket this year.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.