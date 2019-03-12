• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 2.3 points and 1.7 assists in 8.6 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss to the Boston Celtics, a win at the New York Knicks and a loss at the Washington Wizards.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 19.5 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting from the floor and 46.2 percent shooting from 3-point range in 31.3 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins at the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks and wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Houston Rockets, wins at the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat, and a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game starting at center across three contests: A loss to the Miami Heat, a win over the Washington Wizards and a loss at the Milwaukee Bucks. Zeller did not dress for the Hornets' road game against the Houston Rockets Monday night.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: Losses at the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves. He did not play in the Knicks' loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 9.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings and losses at the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.