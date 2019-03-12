Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 12:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: March 5-11

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Gv0a6dthl9irxgiec4sb
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Gordon, a former IU standout, finished with 22 points to help the Rockets to a 118-106 win over the Hornets and remain in third place in the Western Conference standings.
Troy Taiorama / USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 2.3 points and 1.7 assists in 8.6 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A loss to the Boston Celtics, a win at the New York Knicks and a loss at the Washington Wizards.

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 19.5 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting from the floor and 46.2 percent shooting from 3-point range in 31.3 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins at the Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks and wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game across four contests: A loss to the Houston Rockets, wins at the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat, and a loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game starting at center across three contests: A loss to the Miami Heat, a win over the Washington Wizards and a loss at the Milwaukee Bucks. Zeller did not dress for the Hornets' road game against the Houston Rockets Monday night.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: Losses at the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves. He did not play in the Knicks' loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 9.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings and losses at the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

Alliance of American Football

• Chase Dutra (2013-17): S, San Antonio Commanders -- One solo tackle and one fumble recovery in a 29-25 win at the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday. The Commanders are 3-2 on the season.

• Andrew McDonald (2007-11): OT, San Antonio Commanders -- Helped the Commanders' offense tally 367 yards of total offense while starting at right tackle in their 29-25 win at the Arizona Hotshots on Sunday. The Commanders are 3-2 on the season.

----

