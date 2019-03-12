Hoosier Daily: March 12
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball To Open Big Ten Tournament Play Against Ohio State
Examining Indiana Hoosiers Basketball's NCAA Tournament Resume
In-state schools making Josh Fryar a priority
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
Indiana Basketball: Juwan Morgan Named Co-Big Ten Player Of The Week
Film Review: Trayce Jackson-Davis at Regionals
Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan Pick Up All-Big Ten Honors
Indiana Basketball: Archie Miller March 11 Radio Show Highlights
Tweets of the Day
.@yeahyeah_22 adding to his accolades #iubb pic.twitter.com/h74KlRTY9l— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 11, 2019
.@juwanmorgan among the best in the #B1G #iubb pic.twitter.com/oxtfOJfa8w— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 11, 2019
Worth remembering when folks discuss injuries that bubble teams have dealt with.— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 11, 2019
-- IU when De'Ron Davis plays 5 or more minutes: 16-7
-- IU when De'Ron plays 4 or fewer minutes (including 5 DNPs): 1-7
Now healthy, De'Ron has played 19.1 mpg over IU's last 10.#iubb
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana has one of the most unusual cases for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid in the country. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link
Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Juwan Morgan finished his final game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a flourish. ($) -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic explains how Indiana looks like an NCAA Tournament team even if they don't make the tourney. ($) -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall provides a transcript of Archie Miller's media availability from the Big Ten coaches teleconference. -- Link
