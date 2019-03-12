Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 12

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Z4njxrtxumfh0quk86au
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Basketball To Open Big Ten Tournament Play Against Ohio State

Examining Indiana Hoosiers Basketball's NCAA Tournament Resume

In-state schools making Josh Fryar a priority

Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

Indiana Basketball: Juwan Morgan Named Co-Big Ten Player Of The Week

Film Review: Trayce Jackson-Davis at Regionals

Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan Pick Up All-Big Ten Honors

Indiana Basketball: Archie Miller March 11 Radio Show Highlights

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana has one of the most unusual cases for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid in the country. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link

Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Juwan Morgan finished his final game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a flourish. ($) -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic explains how Indiana looks like an NCAA Tournament team even if they don't make the tourney. ($) -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall provides a transcript of Archie Miller's media availability from the Big Ten coaches teleconference. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}