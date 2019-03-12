. @juwanmorgan among the best in the #B1G #iubb pic.twitter.com/oxtfOJfa8w

Worth remembering when folks discuss injuries that bubble teams have dealt with. -- IU when De'Ron Davis plays 5 or more minutes: 16-7 -- IU when De'Ron plays 4 or fewer minutes (including 5 DNPs): 1-7 Now healthy, De'Ron has played 19.1 mpg over IU's last 10. #iubb

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana has one of the most unusual cases for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid in the country. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's win over Rutgers. -- Link

Bob Kravitz of The Athletic says Juwan Morgan finished his final game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a flourish. ($) -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic explains how Indiana looks like an NCAA Tournament team even if they don't make the tourney. ($) -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall provides a transcript of Archie Miller's media availability from the Big Ten coaches teleconference. -- Link