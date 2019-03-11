The stage is officially set.

Ninth-seeded Indiana will face eighth-seeded Ohio State Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET to open Big Ten Tournament play at the United Center in Chicago. The Big Ten Network will televise the contest.

The winner of the matchup will take on top-seeded Michigan State Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with BTN also broadcasting that contest.

The Hoosiers fell to the Buckeyes 55-52 on Feb. 10 in the lone regular season meeting between the two teams.

Check out the full bracket below, complete with tipoff times and broadcast information. All games are in central time.