Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 09:24:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball To Open Big Ten Tournament Play Against Ohio State

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

G3gkpfbhh90zbkyzdpqa
Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

The stage is officially set.

Ninth-seeded Indiana will face eighth-seeded Ohio State Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET to open Big Ten Tournament play at the United Center in Chicago. The Big Ten Network will televise the contest.

The winner of the matchup will take on top-seeded Michigan State Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with BTN also broadcasting that contest.

The Hoosiers fell to the Buckeyes 55-52 on Feb. 10 in the lone regular season meeting between the two teams.

Check out the full bracket below, complete with tipoff times and broadcast information. All games are in central time.

Kujk7bx9koesfnph76wu
Big Ten

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}