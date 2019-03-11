Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan capped off his final regular season week in style.

The Big Ten on Monday afternoon announced Morgan as its Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Minnesota's Amir Coffey. It's the second time Morgan has collected the award this season.

Morgan averaged 22.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor in wins over Illinois and Rutgers last week. He scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds while connecting on 11-of-13 from the floor in an 89-73 victory over Rutgers on Senior Day and posted 20 points and nine rebounds in a 92-74 victory at Illinois as he shot 9-of-14 in the game.

"To me, I don't know necessarily what anyone else in the league, but I know he had one heck of a week for out basketball team in terms of being Player of the week or whatever," IU head coach Archie Miller said after IU's win over Rutgers. "If he's not, somebody else must have had an unbelievable line. Because if you look at his line the last two weeks, pretty impressive."

Overall, it's the Waynesville, Mo., native's third Big Ten Player of the Week honor of his career.

IU begins Big Ten Tournament play Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against Ohio State. The Big Ten Network will televise the contest.