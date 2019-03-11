Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford and senior forward Juwan Morgan both picked up All-Big Ten recognition, the conference announced during its live show on BTN Monday evening.

Langford was an All-Big Ten second team selection by coaches and third team selection by the media; Morgan was a third team choice by media.

Additionally, Langford was named to the conference's All-Freshman team by league coaches.

Langford's 16.7 points per game rank sixth in the Big Ten and lead all IU players. Morgan's 15.1 points per game rank ninth and second in the same categories respectively.

Meanwhile, redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts was the program's sportsmanship honoree.

Other Big Ten individual award winners:

Player of the Year: Michigan State guard Cassius Winston

Sixth Man of the Year: Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman

Freshman of the Year: Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis

Defensive Player of the Year: Penn State guard Josh Reaves

All-Big Ten First Team (* indicates unanimous selection by both coaches and media):

• Winston*

• Purdue guard Carsen Edwards*

• Maryland forward Bruno Fernando*

• Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ*

• Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (coaches)

• Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (media)

All-Big Ten Second Team:

• Langford (coaches)

• Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.*

• Michigan guard Zavier Simpson*

• Michigan forward Iggy Brazdeikis*

• Murphy (coaches)

• Iowa forward Tyler Cook (media)

• Stevens (media)

All-Big Ten Third Team:

• Langford (media)

• Morgan (media)

• Michigan State forward Nick Ward*

• Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr.*

• Cook (coaches)

• Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (coaches)

• Minnesota guard Amir Coffey*

All-Freshman Team:

• Langford

• Brazdeikis

• Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu

• Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp

• Maryland forward Jalen Smith

All-Defensive Team:

• Fernando

• Simpson

• Reaves

• Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid

• Purdue forward Nojel Eastern