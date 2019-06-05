Hoosier Daily: June 5
Seen on The Hoosier
IU's Matt Gorski Selected In Second Round Of MLB Draft By Pittsburgh
Three breakout candidates for IU in 2019-2020
Twitter Tuesday: Quentin Grimes, Indiana, Houston
Hoosiers In The Pros: May 28-June 3
IU's Andrew Saalfrank Selected In Sixth Round Of MLB Draft By Arizona
IU's Tanner Gordon Selected In Sixth Round Of MLB Draft By Atlanta
Tweets of the Day
2020 in-state DE/OT Caleb Murphy commits to Indiana. Was at Saturday’s mega camp. #iufb https://t.co/tEQE0rzmIb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 5, 2019
Great to see @juwanmorgan at his Chicago Bulls workout today. @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/Qt9gu6Vs1w— Steve McClain (@coachsmcclain) June 4, 2019
🌵🌵🌵@Ballfrank_23 | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/qkmeMFUoIB— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 4, 2019
Video of the Day
Indiana president Michael McRobbie introduced Kevin Warren earlier today.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 4, 2019
He also spent some time with us to discuss a couple items that require continued attention. pic.twitter.com/wY9sq71wtL
Headlines
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says IU baseball player Matt Gorski was surprised that he was drafted on the first day of the 2019 MLB Draft. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall has highlights of Bloomington South four-star guard Anthony Leal from the Junior All-Star games. -- Link
Bozich also has highlights of Culver (Ind.) Academies three-star guard Trey Galloway from the Junior All-Star games. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Big Ten named Kevin Warren as the next commissioner of the conference. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU field hockey's Haily Couch was selected for the 2019 Young Women's National Championship. -- Link
Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com says former IU running back Jordan Howard feel less one-dimensional with the Eagles than he did with the Bears. -- Link
----
