Hoosier Daily: June 5

Damezi Anderson (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier 

IU's Matt Gorski Selected In Second Round Of MLB Draft By Pittsburgh

Three breakout candidates for IU in 2019-2020

Twitter Tuesday: Quentin Grimes, Indiana, Houston

Hoosiers In The Pros: May 28-June 3

IU's Andrew Saalfrank Selected In Sixth Round Of MLB Draft By Arizona

IU's Tanner Gordon Selected In Sixth Round Of MLB Draft By Atlanta

Indiana checks all the boxes for Cross family

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star says IU baseball player Matt Gorski was surprised that he was drafted on the first day of the 2019 MLB Draft. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall has highlights of Bloomington South four-star guard Anthony Leal from the Junior All-Star games. -- Link

Bozich also has highlights of Culver (Ind.) Academies three-star guard Trey Galloway from the Junior All-Star games. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Big Ten named Kevin Warren as the next commissioner of the conference. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says IU field hockey's Haily Couch was selected for the 2019 Young Women's National Championship. -- Link

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com says former IU running back Jordan Howard feel less one-dimensional with the Eagles than he did with the Bears. -- Link

