News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana checks all the boxes for Cross family

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Oxpl2oinmbgutfpy3l5s
Matt Cross (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Woodstock (Conn.) Academy three-star forward Matt Cross and his family laid the foundation of a relationship with Indiana's coaching staff on May 1. On that day, Indiana head coach Archie Miller and assistant coach Bruiser Flint went on an in-home visit with the Cross family.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}