Former IU forward OG Anunoby appears to be getting closer to a return for the Toronto Raptors. (John Sokolowski / USA TODAY Sports)

NBA

• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors - Activated for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors but did not play. Anunoby had previously been inactive since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. The series is currently tied 1-1 after Golden State's 109-104 win on Sunday. • Juwan Morgan (2015-19): F - Scheduled pre-draft workouts with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, according to Adam Zagoria.

NFL

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Was featured in the Charlotte Observer for his work as an autism advocate in the Charlotte community. • Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, San Francisco 49ers -- Met with local media to discuss the 49ers backfield, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator in Atlanta in Niners head coach Kyle Shananan, and more.

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .217 batting average with two home runs and three RBI in an eventual 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros, a 3-0 series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs are 32-26 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings. • Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- Struck out twice in an 8-5 win at the New York Yankees on June 2. The Red Sox are 30-29 overall and sit third in the AL East Division standings. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .250 batting average with one double and one RBI in a pair of losses to the Los Angeles Angels and a 3-0 series loss to the Houston Astros. The Athletics are 29-30 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Diego Padres -- Activated June 2 and optioned to Triple-A El-Paso for a rehab assignment after being on the 10-day injured list with a strained wrist since May 19. The Padres are 31-29 overall and sit third in the NL West Division standings. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball