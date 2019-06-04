Hoosiers In The Pros: May 28-June 3
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NBA
• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors - Activated for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors but did not play. Anunoby had previously been inactive since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. The series is currently tied 1-1 after Golden State's 109-104 win on Sunday.
• Juwan Morgan (2015-19): F - Scheduled pre-draft workouts with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, according to Adam Zagoria.
NFL
• Ian Thomas (2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Was featured in the Charlotte Observer for his work as an autism advocate in the Charlotte community.
• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, San Francisco 49ers -- Met with local media to discuss the 49ers backfield, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator in Atlanta in Niners head coach Kyle Shananan, and more.
MLB
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .217 batting average with two home runs and three RBI in an eventual 2-1 series loss to the Houston Astros, a 3-0 series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs are 32-26 overall and sit second in the NL Central Division standings.
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Boston Red Sox -- Struck out twice in an 8-5 win at the New York Yankees on June 2. The Red Sox are 30-29 overall and sit third in the AL East Division standings.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .250 batting average with one double and one RBI in a pair of losses to the Los Angeles Angels and a 3-0 series loss to the Houston Astros. The Athletics are 29-30 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Diego Padres -- Activated June 2 and optioned to Triple-A El-Paso for a rehab assignment after being on the 10-day injured list with a strained wrist since May 19. The Padres are 31-29 overall and sit third in the NL West Division standings.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Tossed a complete-game shutout - Pawtucket's first since 2017 - in his Triple-A debut on May 30, a 4-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 25-31 overall and in fourth place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- One strikeouts, six hits and three earned runs allowed in a four-inning start in the Bulls' 8-2 loss to the Louisville Bats on May 29; One strikeout, four earned runs off three hits and one walk allowed in three relief innings in the Bulls' 7-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers on June 2. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 33-24 overall and in second place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Two hits, one earned run and one walk allowed in one inning of relief work in the Smokies' 7-1 loss at the Biloxi Shuckers on May 28; Two strikeouts, two earned runs, one hit and one walk allowed in one inning of relief work in the Smokies' 7-6 win at Biloxi on June 1. Tennessee, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, is 27-27 overall and in fourth place in the five-team Southern League North division.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Five scoreless innings as a starter with two strikeouts, two hits and one walk in the Flying Squirrels' 9-5 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on May 29; Six strikeouts, five hits, two earned runs and two walks allowed in a seven-inning start in the Flying Squirrels' 4-2 win at the Reading Fightin Phils on June 3 for his second win of the season (2-1). Richmond, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is 19-35 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Western division.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .211 batting average with one home run and three RBI in a 3-1 series win over the Carolina Mudcats and a pair of wins at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Winston-Salem, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 32-24 overall and in second place in the five-team Carolina League Southern division.
A
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Kannapolis Intimidators -- Three strikeouts, nine hits, five earned runs and one walk allowed in a five-inning start in a 5-3 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on May 30, picking up his fourth loss of the season (3-4). Kannapolis, the A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 25-32 overall and in second-to-last place in the seven-team South Atlantic League Northern division.
*Stats according to baseballreference.com.
Draft
• Matt Gorski (2017-19): OF -- Selected 57th overall in the second round by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.