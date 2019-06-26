Hoosier Daily: June 26
Seen on The Hoosier
Four-star wing Jalen Bridges earns Indiana offer
Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart
Hoosiers In The Pros: June 18-24
2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Commits To Indiana
Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, UConn's future, Virginia targets
Tweets of the Day
Commitment leads to action. Action brings your dreams closer.... I’m a Hoosier ⚪️🔴 #LEO pic.twitter.com/KO5xsvmDt5— 💫Boy (@jejuansparks) June 25, 2019
🚀 Flight mode reactivated for Year 3️⃣@justinsmith3_ | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/mZkeodVSFV— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 25, 2019
🗣🎙🏈 @Mullen_7era's first words from B-Town. pic.twitter.com/UzZVSNiifY— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 25, 2019
Video of the Day
“Not too many people are going to play with a torn ligament. That shows how tough I was and how much I care about winning and being there for my teammates.” @yeahyeah22 talks about joining the @celtics and his time at #IUBB ⤵️pic.twitter.com/shczWVl9Gd— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 25, 2019
Headlines
The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of 2020 four-star wing Jalen Bridges. -- Link
Jackson Yeary does a Q&A with four-star guard Anthony Leal for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Yeary also does a Q&A with three-star guard Trey Galloway for Inside the Hall. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says former IU women's basketball player Kym Royster has signed a professional deal in the Czech Republic. -- Link
Wallace also says IU volleyball announced six new roster additions. -- Link
----
