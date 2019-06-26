News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 26

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Trey Galloway (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Four-star wing Jalen Bridges earns Indiana offer

Indiana Football 2019 Scholarship Chart

Hoosiers In The Pros: June 18-24

2020 Florida DT JeJuan Sparks Commits To Indiana

Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, UConn's future, Virginia targets


Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of 2020 four-star wing Jalen Bridges. -- Link

Jackson Yeary does a Q&A with four-star guard Anthony Leal for Inside the Hall. -- Link

Yeary also does a Q&A with three-star guard Trey Galloway for Inside the Hall. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says former IU women's basketball player Kym Royster has signed a professional deal in the Czech Republic. -- Link

Wallace also says IU volleyball announced six new roster additions. -- Link

----

