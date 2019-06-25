News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Four-star wing Jalen Bridges earns Indiana offer

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Kx58s2vie1uxhoefbsmn
Jalen Bridges (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Indiana head coach Archie Miller extended an offer to a 2020 recruit Monday evening.

Scotland (Pa.) Campus four-star forward Jalen Bridges picked up an offer from the Hoosiers' head coach when Miller called Bridges' father.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}