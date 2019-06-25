NBA

• Romeo Langford (Played at IU from 2018-19): The former IU guard was chosen 14th overall by the Boston Celtics last Thursday in the NBA Draft. He is the program's 26th first round selection and 16th lottery pick all-time since the draft began in 1947. • Juwan Morgan (2015-19): The former IU forward went undrafted but was quickly picked up by the Utah Jazz, signing a summer league deal with the club. The Jazz will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League July 1-3, then head to Las Vegas for the main NBA summer league July 5-15.

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .222 batting average with one home run, three doubles and three RBI in a 1-1 series split with the Chicago White Sox, a 2-2 series split with the New York Mets and an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs are 43-35 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .400 batting average with two doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI in a 2-1 series win at the Arizona Diamondbacks and a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 33-44 overall and sit last in the NL West Division standings. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .214 batting average with one home run and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles and a 2-2 series split with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 41-38 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball