Hoosiers In The Pros: June 18-24
NBA
• Romeo Langford (Played at IU from 2018-19): The former IU guard was chosen 14th overall by the Boston Celtics last Thursday in the NBA Draft. He is the program's 26th first round selection and 16th lottery pick all-time since the draft began in 1947.
• Juwan Morgan (2015-19): The former IU forward went undrafted but was quickly picked up by the Utah Jazz, signing a summer league deal with the club. The Jazz will play in the Salt Lake City Summer League July 1-3, then head to Las Vegas for the main NBA summer league July 5-15.
MLB
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .222 batting average with one home run, three doubles and three RBI in a 1-1 series split with the Chicago White Sox, a 2-2 series split with the New York Mets and an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs are 43-35 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Francisco Giants -- .400 batting average with two doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI in a 2-1 series win at the Arizona Diamondbacks and a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 33-44 overall and sit last in the NL West Division standings.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .214 batting average with one home run and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles and a 2-2 series split with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Athletics are 41-38 overall and sit third in the AL West Division standings.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Pawtucket Red Sox -- .318 batting average with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in a 3-0 series loss to the Durham Bulls, an eventual 2-1 series split to the Indianapolis Indians and a 10-6 loss to the Buffalo Bisons. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 31-44 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Pawtucket Red Sox -- Two strikeouts, three earned runs off 11 hits and one walk allowed in a seven-inning start in a 4-3 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on June 21. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 30-38 overall and in last place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- One walk allowed in one relief inning in an 11-7 win at the Pawtucket Red Sox June 20; One strikeout, four earned runs off four hits allowed in three relief innings in an 11-4 loss at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders June 23. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 47-29 overall and in first place in the four-team International League South division. It also owns the best record in the International League.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Remains on the seven-day injured list. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Season-high eight strikeouts, two earned runs off two hits, two walks allowed in a 5 1/3-inning start in a 4-3 win at the Trenton Thunder June 20. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .211 batting average with one double, one triple, one home run and three RBI. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Winston-Salem Dash -- Seven strikeouts, one earned run off five hits and one walk allowed in a seven-inning start in a 3-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 24. It was his first start since getting promoted from Single-A Kannapolis. The Dash are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
