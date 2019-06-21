News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 21

Romeo Langford was selected 14th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive Tackle C.J. Person

Top-40 forward Dawson Garcia remains a national target

Indiana Hoosiers Football Official Visit Preview June 21-23

Mock Draft Roundup: Romeo Langford

Romeo Langford selected 14th overall by Boston Celtics

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball: A Look At IU's First Round NBA Draft Picks

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics were the perfect fit for Romeo Langford. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star rounds up the Twitter reaction after Romeo Langford was picked by the Boston Celtics. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of The Hoosier Network ponders if Juwan Morgan can be the next undrafted Hoosier in the NBA. -- Link

Video: CBS Boston has video of Romeo Langford's press conference after he was drafted by the Celtics. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's soccer team has added former Hoosier Emily Basten as a volunteer assistant coach. -- Link

