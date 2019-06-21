Now this is by far the best picture of the night. @yeahyeah22 #iubb #HoosierNation pic.twitter.com/3lWaamFnwB

Archie Miller in the green room with Romeo Langford. #iubb pic.twitter.com/7mjdQhRtCh

Romeo Langford: “There wasn’t any doubt in my head that I was going to be a lottery pick.” #iubb pic.twitter.com/YW57ZuZuSW

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics were the perfect fit for Romeo Langford. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star rounds up the Twitter reaction after Romeo Langford was picked by the Boston Celtics. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of The Hoosier Network ponders if Juwan Morgan can be the next undrafted Hoosier in the NBA. -- Link

Video: CBS Boston has video of Romeo Langford's press conference after he was drafted by the Celtics. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's soccer team has added former Hoosier Emily Basten as a volunteer assistant coach. -- Link