Hoosier Daily: June 21
Tweets of the Day
Romeo Langford’s look for draft night— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 20, 2019
(📷: @GeorgeLangberg) #iubb pic.twitter.com/4uUjJk5qhc
Now this is by far the best picture of the night. @yeahyeah22 #iubb #HoosierNation pic.twitter.com/3lWaamFnwB— Jimmy (@jimmy_sutton3) June 21, 2019
Archie Miller in the green room with Romeo Langford. #iubb pic.twitter.com/7mjdQhRtCh— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 21, 2019
Video of the Day
Romeo Langford: “There wasn’t any doubt in my head that I was going to be a lottery pick.” #iubb pic.twitter.com/YW57ZuZuSW— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 21, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics were the perfect fit for Romeo Langford. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star rounds up the Twitter reaction after Romeo Langford was picked by the Boston Celtics. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of The Hoosier Network ponders if Juwan Morgan can be the next undrafted Hoosier in the NBA. -- Link
Video: CBS Boston has video of Romeo Langford's press conference after he was drafted by the Celtics. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU women's soccer team has added former Hoosier Emily Basten as a volunteer assistant coach. -- Link
