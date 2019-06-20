Romeo Langford on Thursday night became the 26th former Hoosier to be chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft since the draft began in 1947, going 14th overall to the Boston Celtics.

TheHoosier.com takes a look at each of the previous 25 selections and how their careers fared below (statistics and transactions according to basketballreference.com).

2017: F OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2015-17) - No. 23 overall - Toronto Raptors.

Started in 62 of 74 games he appeared in as a rookie, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor ... Averaged 20.2 minutes per game but started in just six of the 67 games he appeared in last year, posting 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest ... His shooting percentage fell to 45.3 percent from the field and he missed the Raptors' championship run due to complications from an emergency appendectomy in early April, but he still became the seventh former Hoosier to win an NBA ring during their professional career.

2014: F Noah Vonleh (2014) - No. 9 overall - Charlotte Bobcats.

Spent his rookie season with the Hornets then was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Hornets' acquisition of Nicolas Batum in the summer of 2015. ... Played for Portland for two seasons before getting dealt to the Chicago Bulls midway through the 2017-18 season ... Signed with the New York Knicks last summer and proceeded to enjoy a career year, averaging a personal-best 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also notched a career-high 57 starts while appearing in 68 games ... Currently a free agent as the Knicks deal was only for one year ... Has played in 299 career games, averaging 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 45.3 percent shooting from the floor across five seasons.

2013: G Victor Oladipo (2010-13) - No. 2 overall - Orlando Magic.

At the time, was IU's first top-two draft selection since Isiah Thomas in 1981 ... Spent his first three seasons with the Magic, highlighted by First Team All-Rookie honors in Year 1 before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of Orlando's deal to acquire Serge Ibaka in the summer of 2016 ... Spent one season with the Thunder, then got traded to the Indiana Pacers in the summer of 2017 ... Led the league in steals in his first season with the Pacers and was also named the NBA's Most Improved Player for 2017-18 ... A two-time All-Star, he has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals across six seasons, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor across 402 career games.

2013: C Cody Zeller (2011-2013) - No. 4 overall - Charlotte Hornets.

A second-team all-rookie selection in 2013-14, Zeller has spent his entire NBA career in Charlotte thus far ... Career averages of 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 51.1 percent shooting from the field across six seasons and 361 career games.

2008: G Eric Gordon (2007) - No. 7 overall - Los Angeles Clippers.

A second team all-rookie selection in 2008-09, spent his first three seasons with the Clippers before signing with the New Orleans Hornets in the summer of 2012 ... Struggled to stay healthy in his five seasons with New Orleans but those fortunes changed after signing with the Houston Rockets in 2016, where he has spent his last three seasons ... Named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year for 2016-17, his first year with the Rockets ... Career averages of 16.8 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the floor and 37.4 percent shooting from 3-point range across 11 seasons and 629 career games.

2008: F D.J. White (2005-08) - No. 29 overall - Detroit Pistons.

Originally chosen by Detroit, he was later traded on draft night to the Seattle SuperSonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder) ... Spent two seasons with the Thunder but appeared in just 19 total games during that time, spending the majority of those campaigns with the club's G League affiliate in Tulsa ... Played 23 games for the Thunder in 2010-11 before getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets ... Logged career-bests in starts (11) and games played (58) in his second and final season in Charlotte in 2011-12 ... Played in 12 games with the Boston Celtics the following year, then seven in a return to Charlotte in 2013-14, his last season in the NBA ... Was part of the blockbuster traded between the Celtics and the Nets in which Boston sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to Brooklyn ... Averaged 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 50.7 percent shooting from the floor across 138 career games ... Recently completed his third season playing for Turkish basketball club Bahcesehir.

2002: F Jared Jeffries (2000-02) - No. 11 overall - Washington Wizards.

Enjoyed a 11-year NBA career with four seasons in Washington, six seasons with the New York Knicks, 38 games with the Portland Trail Blazers and 36 games with the Houston Rockets before retiring in September 2013 ... Part of the three-team trade between the Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets that sent Tracy McGrady from Houston to New York ... Averaged 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 42.6 percent shooting from the floor across 629 career games ... Spent next four years post-retirement in the Denver Nuggets' player personnel department, working his way up to Director of Player Personnel before becoming President of former NBA player Rick Fox's eSports organization Echo Fox, where he has held his current role since July 2017.

2001: F Kirk Haston (1998-01) - No. 16 overall - Charlotte Hornets.

Appeared in 27 games in two seasons.

1996: F Brian Evans (1992-96) - No. 27 overall - Orlando Magic.

Spent one year with the Magic then was traded from Orlando to the New Jersey Nets midway through the 1997-98 season ... Played in 11 games with the Nets in 1998-99 before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the deal that sent Stephon Marbury from Minnesota to New Jersey ... Averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent from the floor across three seasons and 102 career games.

1995: F Alan Henderson (1991-95) - No. 16 overall - Atlanta Hawks.

Enjoyed a 12-year NBA career with nine seasons in Atlanta, one with the Dallas Mavericks, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in 2007 ... Won the NBA's Most Improved Player award for the 1997-98 season ... Averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds across 652 career games ... Currently works as an entrepreneur living in Indianapolis.

1993: F Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) - No. 6 overall - Washington Bullets.

Enjoyed a 13-year NBA career with six seasons in Washington, one with the Boston Celtics, two with the Denver Nuggets, one with the Utah Jazz and three with the Golden State Warriors before retiring in 2006 ... Averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 46.6 percent shooting from the floor across 829 career games ... Currently an assistant coach for the Erie BayHawks, the G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

1993: G Greg Graham (1989-93) - No. 17 overall - Charlotte Hornets.

Spent three months in Charlotte before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in September 1993 as part of the Hornets' acquisition of Hersey Hawkins from the Sixers ... Traded from Philadelphia to New Jersey in November 1995, spending one season with the Nets before getting traded again to the Seattle SuperSonics in July 1996 ... Spent one season with Seattle before getting traded again to the Denver Nuggets in October 1997 as part of the SuperSonics' acquisition of Dale Ellis from the Nuggets ... Was traded from Denver to the Cleveland Cavaliers 18 days later, then waved by the Cavs in December 1997 after appearing in just six games ... Averaged 4.5 points, 1.0 assists and 40.7 percent shooting from the floor across five seasons and 207 career games ... Currently entering his third season the head coach at Barrington High School in Warwick, Rhode Island.

1985: C Uwe Blab (1981-85) - No. 17 overall - Dallas Mavericks.

Spent four seasons in Dallas before signing with the Golden State Warriors as an unrestricted free agent in September 1989 ... Traded to the San Antonio Spurs midway through the 1989-90 season, then was waived by San Antonio prior to the start of the 1990-91 season ... Averaged 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 43.3 percent shooting from the floor across five seasons and 235 career games.

1983: G Randy Wittman (1978-83) - No. 22 overall - Washington Bullets.

Originally drafted by Washington, was traded to the Atlanta Hawks one week later ... Spent three seasons with the Hawks before getting traded again to the Sacramento Kings as part of Atlanta's acquisition of Reggie Theus ... Traded midway through the 1988-89 season from Sacramento to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Kings' acquisition of Wayman Tisdale ... Played for the Pacers through the 1991-92 season before retiring in 1992 ... Averaged 7.4 points and 2.2 assists across nine seasons and 543 career games.

1981: G Isiah Thomas (1979-81) - No. 2 overall - Detroit Pistons.

An All-Star in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons, Thomas won two NBA championships while spending his entire pro career in Detroit ... 1981-82 Sporting News Rookie of the Year ... 1984 and 1986 All-Star Game MVP ... 1990 NBA Finals MVP ... Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 ... Averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 assists and 45.2 percent shooting from the floor across 979 career games.

1981: F Ray Tolbert (1977-81) - No. 18 overall - New Jersey Nets.

Played in 12 games for the Nets before being traded to the Seattle SuperSonics during his rookie season ... Traded from Seattle to the Detroit Pistons midway through the 1982-83 season, spending one season in Detroit ... Did not play in the NBA for three years after getting waived by Detroit in October 1984, spending the 1984-85 playing in Italy, and the 1985-86 and 1986-87 seasons with the Continental Basketball Association ... Joined the New York Knicks in 1987 as a free agent, playing in 11 games before getting waived on Dec. 9, 1987 ... Signed with the Los Angeles Lakers three days later but was later waived in March 1988 ... Played 50 games with the Atlanta Hawks in his final season in 1988-89 ... Career averages of 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across five seasons and 543 career games.

1980: G Mike Woodson (1976-80) - No. 12 overall - New York Knicks.

Spent one season with the Knicks before getting traded to the New Jersey Nets ... Played in seven games for the nets before getting traded to the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings in November 1981 ... Spent five seasons in Kansas City/Sacramento, then was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Clippers' acquisition of Larry Drew ... Spent the next two seasons with the Clippers before signing with the Houston Rockets as a free agent in July 1988 ... Waived by Houston 11 games into the 1990 season, he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 13, 1990 only to be waived 11 days later ... Averaged 14.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 46.6 percent shooting from the field across 11 seasons and 786 career games.

1977: C Kent Benson (1973-77) - No. 1 overall - Milwaukee Bucks.

Spent his first two seasons in Milwaukee before getting traded to the Detroit Pistons midway through the 1979-80 season as part of Milwaukee's acquisition of Bob Lanier ... Spent the next six seasons in Detroit before getting traded in August 1986 to the Utah Jazz as part of Detroit's acquisition of Adrian Dantley ... Spent one season with the Jazz, then was traded with Dell Curry to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of Utah's acquisition of Darryl Dawkins and Melvin Turpin, but only managed to play two games in his final NBA season in 1987-88 ... Time with the Bucks included battling Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and getting punched in the face - and is jaw shattered - by the NBA legend two minutes into his NBA debut ... Averaged 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 49.3 percent shooting from the floor across 11 seasons and 680 career games.