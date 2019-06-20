Romeo Langford became the 26th Indiana men's basketball player to get drafted in the first round when he was selected 14th overall Thursday night by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Langford averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his lone season with the Hoosiers. He's the first Hoosier to go in the lottery since Noah Vonleh went no. 9 overall to the Charlotte Bobcats in 2014, and the first Hoosier to go in the first round since O.G. Anunoby went to the Toronto Raptors at no. 23 in 2017.

The former five-star recruit is the first Hoosier under Indiana head coach Archie Miller to be drafted. Miller previously praised the newest Celtic when he spoke to the media at Huber's Orchard and Winery in late May.

"His productivity as a true freshman, when stacked up against the college basketball world, looks really, really, really, good," Miller said.

Miller also said Langford has more upside than what he's shown.

"Romeo's got untapped potential," he said. "Physically, he's as gifted as anyone you're going to see. From a basketball perspective, he's young in terms of learning the game. I think he's so mindful and so smart in terms of processing things, that it doesn't take him long to pick up on what he needs to do."