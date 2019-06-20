Romeo Langford (center with ball) is expected to be a first round pick in tonight's NBA Draft. (David Banks/USA Today Sports)

TheHoosier.com looks at the final mock draft projections for former Hoosier Romeo Langford.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

Publication date: June 20 Projected Pick: No. 17 overall -- Atlanta Hawks Notes: Boone has Langford falling out of the lottery to the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired the pick in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta would be an ideal fit for Langford on the court. The Hawks are a young team with a talented lead guard in Trae Young who has been an excellent distributor. This spot would allow Langford to develop on a team that doesn't look like it will contend for a few years.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN

Publication date: June 20 Projected Pick: No. 18 overall -- Indiana Pacers Notes: This is far from an ideal landing spot for Langford. He would begin his career in his home state, where he faced an immense amount of pressure in his lone season at IU. He isn't a great fit next to Victor Oladipo either, and would be better suited on a team not in need of production right away.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

Publication date: June 20 Projected Pick: No. 20 overall -- Boston Celtics Notes: This landing spot is much murkier than it was a week ago. With reports that Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are both moving on, the Celtics are in flux. Langford would likely be stuck behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, which would allow him to develop, but could also see the floor in lineups with Brown at the two and Tatum at the four.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

Publication date: June 20 Projected Pick: No. 23 overall -- Memphis Grizzlies Notes: This is one of the most intriguing options for Langford. Like Atlanta, Memphis isn't expected to win anytime soon and has a piece in place that Langford would fit with. Jaren Jackson Jr. is locked in as a building block for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant is expected to be once he's announced as the second pick in the draft. Both players are excellent passers and their position. Langford could be the first young wing piece in the Grizzlies' rebuild.

The Ringer Staff