Hoosier Daily: June 17
Caleb Furst recaps weekend in Bloomington
D.J. Steward plans to visit IU in future
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: June 10-16
Source: Indiana will host Portland State on November 9th in Bloomington. #iubb— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 17, 2019
#MondayMotivation 😤 pic.twitter.com/evCK6Y219F— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 17, 2019
The (New) Boys are here.— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 17, 2019
📷: @NatPurrs pic.twitter.com/0Oequ9Hcaq
Time to hear from @J3_era 🗣 pic.twitter.com/rM7suebNcZ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 17, 2019
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at possible destinations for Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link
Wallace also looks at Indiana's matchup with Portland State next season. -- Link
Jared Rigdon continues The Hoosier Network's countdown of the best of Hoosier Athletics in the last year with IU volleyball's win over Michigan. -- Link
Podcast: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star is joined by Chronic Hoosier to discuss the latest in IU basketball and football. -- Link
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star writes about Indiana 2020 target Matt Cross. -- Link
