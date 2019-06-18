Source: Indiana will host Portland State on November 9th in Bloomington. #iubb

The (New) Boys are here. 📷: @NatPurrs pic.twitter.com/0Oequ9Hcaq

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at possible destinations for Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link

Wallace also looks at Indiana's matchup with Portland State next season. -- Link

Jared Rigdon continues The Hoosier Network's countdown of the best of Hoosier Athletics in the last year with IU volleyball's win over Michigan. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star is joined by Chronic Hoosier to discuss the latest in IU basketball and football. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star writes about Indiana 2020 target Matt Cross. -- Link