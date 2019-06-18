News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 17

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Nt98zkmrkuis9lzmrhk3
Rob Phinisee (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student looks at possible destinations for Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan in Thursday's NBA Draft. -- Link

Wallace also looks at Indiana's matchup with Portland State next season. -- Link

Jared Rigdon continues The Hoosier Network's countdown of the best of Hoosier Athletics in the last year with IU volleyball's win over Michigan. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star is joined by Chronic Hoosier to discuss the latest in IU basketball and football. -- Link

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star writes about Indiana 2020 target Matt Cross. -- Link

----

