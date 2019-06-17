Caleb Furst recaps weekend in Bloomington
Father's Day Special! Sign up between now & midnight on Monday (June 17) & get FREE ACCESS to TheHoosier.com's premium content from now until the start of fall camp.
Caleb Furst took the longest visit he's made to Indiana this weekend and spent over 24 hours in Bloomington.
Furst took an unofficial visit June 14 and participated in Indiana's second team camp on June 15.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news