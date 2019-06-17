D.J. Steward plans to visit IU in future
Father's Day Special! Sign up between now & midnight on Monday (June 17) & get FREE ACCESS to TheHoosier.com's premium content from now until the start of fall camp.
Chicago Whitney Young guard D.J. Steward received an offer from Indiana May 12 after a dominant performance in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) and has continued his breakout since.
The EYBL is a Nike-sponsored spring and summer basketball league featuring some of the best high school players from around the country.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news