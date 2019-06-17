1 - A busy summer ahead for Indiana baseball players.

A total of 19 will be on summer collegiate baseball league rosters, represented in 10 different leagues on 13 different teams.

IU baseball has a page with direct links to each player's stats with their respective teams which can be found here.

2 - IU women's water polo doesn't have to look far to find its next head coach.

The program chose to promote from within, hiring assistant coach Taylor Dodson as its next head coach.

Dodson spent two seasons in her previous role prior to moving up the ranks. She also was on the USA Water Polo Senior Women's National "B" Team and Women's Youth National Team staffs.

3 - Former IU wrestling standout Lucas Sheridan juggling international opportunities with military service.

Sheridan, who graduated in May 2015, is competing in the Final X in Lincoln, Neb., for a spot on the 2019 US Senior World Team in Greco.

According to an IU Athletics release, he upon graduation he "immediately enlisted in the United States Army and left for Basic Combat Training at Ft Jackson, S.C., on May 18 2015. Following that he completed Advanced Individual Training as an 88N Transportation Management Coordinator at Ft Lee, Va.. He was then attached to the United States Army's World Class Athlete Program at Ft Carson, Co. where he currently serves as a soldier-athlete and squad leader. He re-enlisted for six more years about a year ago, through 2024 and following the 2020 Olympics he hopes to go the Officer Candidate School (OCS)."