The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: June 10-16
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED THIS WEEK
1 - A busy summer ahead for Indiana baseball players.
A total of 19 will be on summer collegiate baseball league rosters, represented in 10 different leagues on 13 different teams.
IU baseball has a page with direct links to each player's stats with their respective teams which can be found here.
2 - IU women's water polo doesn't have to look far to find its next head coach.
The program chose to promote from within, hiring assistant coach Taylor Dodson as its next head coach.
Dodson spent two seasons in her previous role prior to moving up the ranks. She also was on the USA Water Polo Senior Women's National "B" Team and Women's Youth National Team staffs.
3 - Former IU wrestling standout Lucas Sheridan juggling international opportunities with military service.
Sheridan, who graduated in May 2015, is competing in the Final X in Lincoln, Neb., for a spot on the 2019 US Senior World Team in Greco.
According to an IU Athletics release, he upon graduation he "immediately enlisted in the United States Army and left for Basic Combat Training at Ft Jackson, S.C., on May 18 2015. Following that he completed Advanced Individual Training as an 88N Transportation Management Coordinator at Ft Lee, Va.. He was then attached to the United States Army's World Class Athlete Program at Ft Carson, Co. where he currently serves as a soldier-athlete and squad leader. He re-enlisted for six more years about a year ago, through 2024 and following the 2020 Olympics he hopes to go the Officer Candidate School (OCS)."
TWO QUESTIONS
1 - Who will be the next NBA champion?
OG Anunoby became the seventh former Hoosier to win one during his pro career and first since Isiah Thomas in 1991. Victor Oladipo the Pacers captured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference last season, so he seems to have the best odds.
2 - What will Reese Sharp decide?
The University High School standout was a 28th round pick by the San Francisco Giants and told the Indianapolis Star it's a 50/50 chance he either plays for IU or signs with the Giants. If he returns, he's got a chance to play right away given the weekend rotation departures and bullpen losses.
ONE PREDICTION: IU women's field hockey will be tested this fall.
Six of its 17 opponents this fall qualified for the NCAA tournament and seven finished in the Top 25.
