Hoosier Daily: June 15th

Father's Day Special! Sign up between now & midnight on Monday (June 17) & get FREE ACCESS to TheHoosier.com's premium content from now until the start of fall camp.

Romeo Langford has a workout schedule with an NBA team that has three picks in the first round of next week's draft. (Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com)

Dawson Garcia Enjoying Successful Spring

Friday Chat Thread: June 14

Heard On The Hoosier: NBPA Top 100 Camp Updates, Plus Team Camp II Preview

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Linebacker D.K. Bonhomme

Continuing Inside The Hall's offseason storylines series, publisher Alex Bozich explores redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter's uncertain status heading into the 2019-20 season. -- Link

IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman says Hunter could be IU's heart next season if healthy. -- Link

The Hoosier Network's Jackson Yeary and Ross Abdellah profile incoming IU men's basketball freshman walk-on Nathan Childress of Zionsville (Ind.) High. -- Link

Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com writes about how IU freshman defensive back Josh Sanguinetti is taking advantage of his first-year opportunity. -- Link

