Hoosier Daily: June 15th
Father's Day Special! Sign up between now & midnight on Monday (June 17) & get FREE ACCESS to TheHoosier.com's premium content from now until the start of fall camp.
Seen on The Hoosier
Dawson Garcia Enjoying Successful Spring
Heard On The Hoosier: NBPA Top 100 Camp Updates, Plus Team Camp II Preview
Tweets of the Day
Romeo Langford is meeting with the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. He is not working out for teams. #iubb— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 14, 2019
Thanks for stopping by today, @CodyLatimer14! #LEO pic.twitter.com/J4hUPXXKji— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 14, 2019
@JH1Skills — 📍BHSS — 🗓 June 19-21 — Boys and Girls of all skill levels in Grades 2-5 & Grades 6-12 — Register online at https://t.co/iSsQPK3Y3n #DreamBig&WorkHard— Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) June 15, 2019
Video of the Day
CUTENESS ALERT: Talking with @IUBloomington @IndianaFootball wide out Donovan Hale about how he splits being a father to his 2 YO son and the life of a college athlete. Check out his work out buddy tonight! #FathersDay2019 pic.twitter.com/GPUvbwb4zD— Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) June 14, 2019
Headlines
Continuing Inside The Hall's offseason storylines series, publisher Alex Bozich explores redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter's uncertain status heading into the 2019-20 season. -- Link
IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman says Hunter could be IU's heart next season if healthy. -- Link
The Hoosier Network's Jackson Yeary and Ross Abdellah profile incoming IU men's basketball freshman walk-on Nathan Childress of Zionsville (Ind.) High. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com writes about how IU freshman defensive back Josh Sanguinetti is taking advantage of his first-year opportunity. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.