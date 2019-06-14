Friday Chat Thread: June 14
Father's Day Special! Sign up between now & midnight on Monday (June 17) & get FREE ACCESS to TheHoosier.com's premium content from now until the start of fall camp.
TheHoosier.com is hosting its bi-weekly Friday chat covering Indiana basketball and football today.
Click here to join the discussion on the basketball board.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.