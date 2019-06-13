News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 13:25:56 -0500') }} football Edit

A Father’s Day Deal For Hoosier Fans!

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and we want to help you celebrate it by offering you FREE access to TheHoosier.com

Sign up between now and midnight on Monday (June 17) and you’ll receive FREE access to TheHoosier.com until fall camp starts!

This will give you access to content concerning the June official visitors, coverage of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in July, special features from The Hoosier staff and all the analysis of the team heading into the 2019 season.


New users: https://indiana.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=IUFree19

Returning free users and past subscribers, sign in first and then go here:

https://indiana.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=IUFree19


Be sure to use this code: IUFree19

Valid through 06.17.19

