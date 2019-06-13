Sign up between now and midnight on Monday (June 17) and you’ll receive FREE access to TheHoosier.com until fall camp starts!

This will give you access to content concerning the June official visitors, coverage of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in July, special features from The Hoosier staff and all the analysis of the team heading into the 2019 season.





New users: https://indiana.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=IUFree19

Returning free users and past subscribers, sign in first and then go here:

https://indiana.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=IUFree19





Be sure to use this code: IUFree19

Valid through 06.17.19