Dawson Garcia enjoying successful spring
Savage (Minn.) Prior Lake four-star forward Dawson Garcia has been a busy man this summer. He plays with D1 Minnesota in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet Series and has participated in multiple USA Basketball events. That includes a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.
Garcia's latest stop is the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia, which runs Tuesday-Sunday.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news