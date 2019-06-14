News More News
Dawson Garcia enjoying successful spring

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Dawson Garcia

Savage (Minn.) Prior Lake four-star forward Dawson Garcia has been a busy man this summer. He plays with D1 Minnesota in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet Series and has participated in multiple USA Basketball events. That includes a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

Garcia's latest stop is the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia, which runs Tuesday-Sunday.

