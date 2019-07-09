Hoosier Daily: July 9
Tweets of the Day
The #iufb media day contingent is WR Nick Westbrook, OL Coy Cronk and LB Reakwon Jones. https://t.co/xRZ1FJ7CsG— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) July 8, 2019
The 1945 Big Ten championship trophy made an appearance today to welcome Coach Bo McMillin’s sons, Mike and Nugent. ⚪️🔴 #LEO pic.twitter.com/5a6UzfexFp— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 8, 2019
Thanks for being a Hoosier, @LoganKaletha. pic.twitter.com/WNBlbzCCUq— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) July 8, 2019
Video of the Day
Fun facts with @TrayceJackson 🎙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/QT6FcqR75m— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 8, 2019
Headlines
Dylan Wallace of Inside the Hall profiles former Hoosier Jordan Hulls. -- Link
The Indianapolis Star has a slideshow of IU men's basketball's top targets in 2020. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's tennis has added Mila Mejic to the roster. -- Link
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says summertime transfers are a big issue in high school basketball. -- Link
