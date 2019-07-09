News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 05:19:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 9

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ievonvofwoogfdr8kfno
Zach Loveday is playing for Wildcats Select in the Adidas Gauntlet Series this summer. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Las Vegas Summer League Recap: July 6-7

The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: July 1-7

Indiana Hoosiers Football: One Offer Out In Early July

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of Inside the Hall profiles former Hoosier Jordan Hulls. -- Link

The Indianapolis Star has a slideshow of IU men's basketball's top targets in 2020. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says IU women's tennis has added Mila Mejic to the roster. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says summertime transfers are a big issue in high school basketball. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}