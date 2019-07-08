The Las Vegas Summer League is underway. Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are both currently on rosters in the league. Let's take a look at the latest for both players.

Even though he hasn't played in games, Langford has participated in portions of practice with the team. He was seen practicing shooting early last week with a ping pong paddle attached to his left hand. It may seem like an odd drill, but it prevents Langford's left thumb from getting too involved in his shot.

Langford has yet to play in a game for the Boston Celtics in the Summer League after they drafted him at no. 14 in the 2019 NBA Draft. Langford isn't expected to suit up, according to Michael McMahon of NESN .

After playing in two of three games and 32 total minutes with the Utah Jazz in the Utah Summer League (more on that here), Morgan has played 18 minutes with the team in the Las Vegas Summer League. He didn't play in Utah's 78-66 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

He played 18 minutes in the Jazz's 93-81 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Morgan made two of his five attempts from the field for a total of five points in the loss. He was 1-of-4 from 3-point range in the game, while also contributing a rebound and an assist.

The former Hoosier will need to continue shooting from deep to make it in the NBA. His best chance to make a roster is as a stretch four, and the ability to stretch the floor is crucial in that role.

The Jazz will be in action Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will air on ESPN2.